Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,687 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,676 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

