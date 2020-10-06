AdEx (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.34 or 0.04915560 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057345 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00032511 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

