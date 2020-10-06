AdEx Network (ADX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $18.59 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00042890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.43 or 0.04866678 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00032444 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 113,985,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,843,077 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network.

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

