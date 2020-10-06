Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.86

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.86 and last traded at $65.83, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $415,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,074 shares in the company, valued at $716,833.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $2,316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,640. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after buying an additional 1,014,279 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,344,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 176.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after buying an additional 466,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 175.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after buying an additional 337,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,665,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

