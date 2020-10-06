Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.86. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 521 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

The firm has a market cap of $865.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 121,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares in the last quarter.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

