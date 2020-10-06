Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

