Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADYYF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ADYYF opened at $1,930.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,719.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,372.39. Adyen has a 1-year low of $648.00 and a 1-year high of $1,932.62.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

