Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Rating Reiterated by CSFB

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ADYYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:ADYYF traded up $51.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,930.65. The company had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381. Adyen has a 1-year low of $648.00 and a 1-year high of $1,932.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,719.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,372.39.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

