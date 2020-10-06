Agilityshares Dynamic Etf (NYSEARCA:THY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Agilityshares Dynamic Etf (NYSEARCA:THY)’s stock price were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 5,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agilityshares Dynamic Etf stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilityshares Dynamic Etf (NYSEARCA:THY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 616,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,230,000. Agilityshares Dynamic Etf makes up 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

