Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Agilysys worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 145.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 61.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 441.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 146.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, National Securities raised shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

AGYS stock opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

