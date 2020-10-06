Agriterra (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Agriterra Ltd (LON:AGTA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.90. Agriterra shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 16,949 shares.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.60.

Agriterra Company Profile (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. The company operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

