Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Up 3.1%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) shares rose 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 1,339,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 828,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The stock has a market cap of $16.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.73.

About Agronomics (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

