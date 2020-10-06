AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AIB Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

