AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) have trended negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AirAsia Group Berhad earned a media sentiment score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of AIABF remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.19.

AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

