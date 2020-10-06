Airtel Africa (LON:HTWS) Shares Gap Up to $149.60

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:HTWS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.60, but opened at $157.00. Airtel Africa shares last traded at $147.80, with a volume of 124,814 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,071.85, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86.

About Airtel Africa (LON:HTWS)

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.