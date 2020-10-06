Akropolis Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.95 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Akropolis has a total market cap of $18.65 million and $4.95 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akropolis has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One Akropolis token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00263991 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00085611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.01499713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00157861 BTC.

Akropolis Token Profile

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,995,847,438 tokens. Akropolis ‘s official website is akropolis.io. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.