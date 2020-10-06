Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $66.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,986 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $66,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $765,116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,970,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,846,419.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,633,000 after buying an additional 5,130,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.50. 4,264,321 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

