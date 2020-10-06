Alias 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,934.00 (XSPEC)

Alias (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Alias has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $6,934.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alias has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alias coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000887 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00033400 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00028807 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00020931 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.01270850 BTC.

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io.

Alias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

