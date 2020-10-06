Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE:Y opened at $543.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -114.84 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

