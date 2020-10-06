Alpha Coin Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 72.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $5,986.65 and $17.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000827 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.