alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AOX. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.24 ($17.93).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €12.25 ($14.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. alstria office REIT-AG has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.41 and a 200 day moving average of €12.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

