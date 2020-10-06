Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.23. Altiplano Metals shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,725 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and a PE ratio of -18.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

