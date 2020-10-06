Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches Acquires 2,620 Shares

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) CEO D. Clay Bretches acquired 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,427.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,517.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

D. Clay Bretches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, D. Clay Bretches bought 51 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $550.80.

On Thursday, September 24th, D. Clay Bretches bought 114 shares of Altus Midstream stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $1,255.14.

NYSE:ALTM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.01. 18,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,591. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $31.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000.

