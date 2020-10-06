Altyn (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Up to $1.71

Shares of Altyn PLC (LON:ALTN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.85. Altyn shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 1,571,374 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53.

About Altyn (LON:ALTN)

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold doré properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine, which covers an area of 85.5 hectares located in North East Kazakhstan.

