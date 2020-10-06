Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $79.96

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and traded as high as $82.92. Alumasc Group shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 15,353 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALU shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.35. The company has a market cap of $28.91 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 8.20 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) by GBX (4.60) (($0.06)). Equities analysts anticipate that Alumasc Group plc will post 2152.0001275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

In other news, insider Vijay Thakrar acquired 13,854 shares of Alumasc Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,974.88 ($13,033.95). Also, insider Stephen Beechey acquired 14,085 shares of Alumasc Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £10,000.35 ($13,067.23).

About Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

