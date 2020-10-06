Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.4% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 85 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,430.43.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $46.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3,153.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,071. The firm has a market cap of $1,602.45 billion, a PE ratio of 121.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,208.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,724.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

