American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 86.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 101.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 68.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

American Financial Group stock opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

