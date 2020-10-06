American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Down 7.8%

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 409,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 705,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.