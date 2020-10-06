American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Shares Up 26.5%

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) traded up 26.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. 3,165,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 933,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98.

About American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering a series of 98 placer claims comprising a total of 7,840 acres in Esmerelda County, Nevada; and Tonopah Lithium claims that comprise 200 lode claims covering an area of 4,000 acres located northeast of Tonopah Nevada.

