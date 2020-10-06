Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.43. Amerisafe has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 25.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Amerisafe will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $205,299.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,293.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amerisafe by 71.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Amerisafe by 58.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amerisafe in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

