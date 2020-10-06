Amoveo (VEO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $378.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $30.08 or 0.00281032 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $378.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.60 or 0.04789040 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057200 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00032570 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

