Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:EASI) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.07. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Amplify EASI Tactical Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

