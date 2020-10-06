Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 19,272 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 32,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

AMYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $443.32 million and a PE ratio of -15.01.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

