Analysts Anticipate Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Avantor posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,065,364 shares of company stock worth $801,411,194. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

