Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 6th (ASR, ASRRF, CBRE, CDW, MYOK, RM, RMBS, RPD, RRR, SALM)

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CBRE Group continues to benefit from expansion of its contractual businesses. The company has a broad range of real estate products and services, and an extensive knowledge of global real estate markets. Its Global Workplace Solutions segment’s business has been resilient and continues to benefit from occupier clients’ increasing reliance on the company for achieving efficiencies and navigating through present challenging times. It also boasts a solid balance sheet, and gained from its buyouts and technology investments. Yet, the macroeconomic uncertainties and adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions are concerning. Advisory leasing revenues and global property sales plunged amid the pandemic and these businesses are likely to remain choppy in the near term. Shares too have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $132.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CDW is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. It is also benefiting from growth across government, education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris has strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth. Further, the passage of Windows 10 replacement cycle might mar CDW’s prospects. The stock underperformed the industry in the YTD period.”

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from the reopening of Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station and its Wildfire properties. Apart from this, the company banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects to drive growth. Also, it expects quick recovery in its Las Vegas operations. Notably, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Even though the company has resumed operations at majority of its gaming properties, traffic is expected to be affected by the social-distancing protocols.”

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

