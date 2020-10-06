Analysts Expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to post $18.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.05 million and the lowest is $16.58 million. HEXO reported sales of $11.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $58.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.78 million to $62.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $105.62 million, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $137.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HEXO.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEXO. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of HEXO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.10 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.39.

HEXO opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in HEXO by 38.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 46.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 639,123 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

