Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Columbia Financial (CLBK)

9/29/2020 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

9/28/2020 – Columbia Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.50 to $13.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/19/2020 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2020 – Columbia Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/31/2020 – Columbia Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.19. Columbia Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Columbia Financial by 35.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

