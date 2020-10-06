Analyzing HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) & NASB Financial (NYSE:NASB)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HSBC and NASB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $56.10 billion 1.45 $6.06 billion $3.90 5.12 NASB Financial N/A N/A $43.17 million N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than NASB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC -1.05% 3.78% 0.26% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HSBC and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 9 6 3 0 1.67 NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

HSBC currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.42%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HSBC is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Summary

HSBC beats NASB Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers in the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. As of January 14, 2019, the company operated approximately 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

