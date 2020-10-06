Analyzing IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) and Hanger (NASDAQ:HNGR)

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) and Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

IMAC has a beta of -3.18, suggesting that its stock price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanger has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMAC and Hanger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC -46.65% -85.82% -31.43% Hanger 3.79% 80,707.43% 3.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of IMAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Hanger shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of IMAC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Hanger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IMAC and Hanger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hanger 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAC currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 473.47%. Given IMAC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMAC is more favorable than Hanger.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMAC and Hanger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $15.13 million 0.61 -$6.50 million N/A N/A Hanger $1.10 billion 0.58 $27.52 million $0.90 18.47

Hanger has higher revenue and earnings than IMAC.

Summary

Hanger beats IMAC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of September 17, 2018, it had 11 clinics, including 6 owned and 5 managed clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, the United States. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and provides payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment procures and distributes O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; and develops specialized rehabilitation technologies and provides evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 701 patient care clinics, and 111 satellite locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

