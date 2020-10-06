Analyzing Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Terreno Realty and Fangdd Network Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 1 6 0 2.86 Fangdd Network Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus target price of $62.80, suggesting a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Fangdd Network Group.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Fangdd Network Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 40.76% 4.75% 3.49% Fangdd Network Group -25.29% -113.53% -18.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terreno Realty and Fangdd Network Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $171.02 million 23.03 $55.52 million $1.38 41.77 Fangdd Network Group $511.05 million 1.20 -$73.31 million ($4.14) -1.77

Terreno Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fangdd Network Group. Fangdd Network Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terreno Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Fangdd Network Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products. As of December 31, 2019, its marketplace had approximately 1,254,580 real estate agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

