Analyzing Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) & Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utah Medical Products 28.44% 12.38% 11.35% Neovasc -1,729.99% N/A -230.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Utah Medical Products and Neovasc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Neovasc 0 1 3 0 2.75

Neovasc has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 120.13%. Given Neovasc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Utah Medical Products and Neovasc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.28 $14.73 million N/A N/A Neovasc $2.09 million 22.97 -$35.13 million ($5.05) -0.42

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Neovasc on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

