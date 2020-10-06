AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Price Down 79.4% This Week

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded down 80.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. AnarchistsPrime has a market capitalization of $365.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.