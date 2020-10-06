Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.90 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.64). 33,947 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 150,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.61).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Anexo Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Anexo Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.99. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 million and a PE ratio of 9.65.

Anexo Group (LON:ANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 4.50 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

About Anexo Group (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

