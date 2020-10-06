ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 77.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,894.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $80.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $48.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANIP shares. BidaskClub upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

