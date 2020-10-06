ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 38.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 217,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 60,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 178.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

