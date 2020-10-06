APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 232,344 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 129,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 332,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 125,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 282.2% during the first quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 396,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 292,754 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 939.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,592,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 135,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.