APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF makes up 0.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 522.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $69.71.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.