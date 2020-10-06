APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $11.32 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 311.3% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 295.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 55,383.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BBRE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.52. The company had a trading volume of 25,404 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.32.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.