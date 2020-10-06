APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $33.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $33,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.39 on Tuesday, hitting $196.25. 52,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,160. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.73. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

