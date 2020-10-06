APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Lowers Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,878 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.68. 17,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,646. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.12 and a 1 year high of $112.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

